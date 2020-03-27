KTC going to distance education

WILBURTON – Consistent with governmental action and directives from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Oklahoma Department of CareerTech (ODCTE), Kiamichi Technology Centers will close all physical campuses to all but essential staff. During this time faculty and staff are working to transition instruction and services to alternative delivery methods.

“As we determine next steps, the health and wellbeing of our students, educators, staff, and communities remain at the forefront of our decisions,” said Superintendent Shelley Free.

Beginning soon, students will receive specific information related to their respective program’s continuous learning plan. Kiamichi Tech is also surveying students to determine gaps in access to technology and internet connectivity.

“We recognize that distance education is not the ideal delivery method for CareerTech training,” said Free. “However, our goal is to deliver a distance education instruction plans in such a manner that our students can complete their respective program, pass their certification tests, and be prepared to find employment.”

For additional information and to read Free’s full statement, visit ktc.edu/coronavirus.

