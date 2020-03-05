Kiger: Veolia falsified data at another community

State Rep. Lundy Kiger (R-Poteau) today commented on Veolia being charged again with falsifying water data.

“After several months of citizen complaints, investigations and inspections by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality that resulted in a $3 million fine for Veolia in Heavener, Oklahoma. Veolia is once again charged with alleged falsification of water data,” Kiger said. “Waste water samples with E. coli was found to have bleach added to the samples in an effort to get rid of E. coli bacteria. The water with bleach was then released into the North Canadian River.”

Kiger said the Veolia employee who treated the water in El Reno stated she did so at the direction of a Veolia supervisor. She stated she complied with the supervisor because she was in fear of losing her job.

“This is the same type of situation we’ve seen with Veolia not just in Heavener, but in many other places around the United States and now in another Oklahoma town,” Kiger said

