Inmate visitation to cease

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is canceling all visitation and all volunteer access to facilities effective at 6 p.m. today. This decision is necessary to keep staff, inmates and volunteers safe from the spread of COVID-19 inside a facility.

