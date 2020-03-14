Inmate visitation to cease

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is canceling all visitation and all volunteer access to facilities effective at 6 p.m. today. This decision is necessary to keep staff, inmates and volunteers safe from the spread of COVID-19 inside a facility.

