Hugo sweeps Heavener in district games

HUGO – Heavener lost both its district baseball games Monday at Hugo.

The Buffaloes scored 11-1 wins in both games. The Wolves drop to 0-6 overall, 0-4 in district play and host Antlers in a district doubleheader Thursday at 4 and 6 p.m. Hugo is 3-1 and 2-0.

