Howe splits regional championship games

OKEMAH – Howe split its two regional championship games here Saturday night.

The Lady Lions claimed the regional championship with a 64-56 win over Central Sallisaw in overtime while Howe’s boys were defeated by Okemah, 62-55.

Both Howe teams advance to the area tournament. The Lady Lions (23-4) play Hartshorne (21-4) for the area championship and a trip to the state tournament Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Okmulgee.

The Lions (23-4) go up against Liberty (23-4) Thursday at 8 p.m. in Okmulgee. The winner of that game advances to play again Friday.

