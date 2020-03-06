Howe boys ring Liberty’s bell

OKMULGEE—Howe’s boys stayed alive in the Class 2A area tournament with a 75-48 win over Liberty Thursday.

The Lions (24-4) are in action again here Friday at 3 p.m. against Wewoka.

