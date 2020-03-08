Howe boys get revenge on Okemah

OKMULGEE – The French once said revenge is a dish best served cold. That means revenge is sweeter when one has time to prepare for it.
Howe’s boys had a week to prepare for their revenge against Okemah.
And yes, it was sweet as the Lions blasted Okemah, 61-40, Saturday night in a Class 2A area consolation championship. The win sends Howe (26-4) to the 2A state tournament while Okemah closes with a 19-7 record.
