Howe boys get revenge on Okemah

Home 2020 March Howe boys get revenge on Okemah

Howe’s boys defeated Okemah 61-40 Saturday to win a Class 2A area consolation championship

OKMULGEE – The French once said revenge is a dish best served cold. That means revenge is sweeter when one has time to prepare for it.

Howe’s boys had a week to prepare for their revenge against Okemah.

And yes, it was sweet as the Lions blasted Okemah, 61-40, Saturday night in a Class 2A area consolation championship. The win sends Howe (26-4) to the 2A state tournament while Okemah closes with a 19-7 record.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Basketball, Howe, Sports / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Howe wins big in districts
Howe scores easy wins over Wilburton
Read More
Howe coach gets 500th coaching victory
Read More
Howe girls open play in TOC Thursday
Read More
Howe gets sweep of Talihina
Howe girls best Beggs in opening game of Classic
Lady Lions smash Southside
Howe boys bounce Idabel

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar