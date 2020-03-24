Hofmeister proposes distance learning

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Monday that she will propose a Continuous Learning Plan to the State Board of Education this week to complete the school year for Oklahoma students without reopening school buildings during the global pandemic.

While the education of schoolchildren will resume with distance learning, there will not be traditional, in-person instruction or extracurricular activities, instead following critical safety guidance from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to social distancing for students, staff and school families.

The Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday. Board members will meet virtually.

