Heavener shuts down sports

Effective Friday, Heavener Public Schools has postponed all sporting activities, travel and practice until further notice due to the coronavirus.
Also, school facilities are off limits for any kind of individual workouts.
Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.
