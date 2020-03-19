Heavener Schools update meal plan

Per the USDA guideline waiver, Heavener Schools will now be allowed to give two meals during distribution. One breakfast and one lunch will given to students at one time with the time of distribution from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at both distribution sites, the elementary awning and the Glenn Scott center.

It still is a grab-n-go distribution. Per USDA guidelines, students must be present to receive a meal.

No student congregation and social distancing will be in effect.

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.