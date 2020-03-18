Heavener Schools to provide meals

Heavener Public Schools is offering breakfast and lunch to any and all persons under 18 in the Heavener area beginning March 23 due to the mandatory school closing.

The process will be a drive thru/grab-n-go distribution process. Distribution will be at the elementary awning and the Glenn  Scott center. Per federal guidelines students must be present to receive a meal.

Breakfast distribution is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. while lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

