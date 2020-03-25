Heavener School Board to meet 3-25-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a special board meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Discussion of the nature of the declaration for the need of a special meeting of the board of education for Heavener Public Schools due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic for the following: 1. Feeding district/community students related to the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic via the seamless summer child nutrition application. 2. Changes to local district employee work schedule due to coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic.
- Discussion and possible board action to adopt a modified resolution for the 2020 school board election.
- Discussion and possible board action to modify emergency leave and sick leave policies for support employees.
- Approve or disapprove resolution to grant emergency powers to the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
Comments
No comment yet.