Heavener School Board to meet 3-25-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a special board meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Discussion of the nature of the declaration for the need of a special meeting of the board of education for Heavener Public Schools due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic for the following: 1. Feeding district/community students related to the coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic via the seamless summer child nutrition application. 2. Changes to local district employee work schedule due to coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic.
  5. Discussion and possible board action to adopt a modified resolution for the 2020 school board election.
  6. Discussion and possible board action to modify emergency leave and sick leave policies for support employees.
  7. Approve or disapprove resolution to grant emergency powers to the superintendent.
  8. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
