Heavener releases information about changes:

The City of Heavener has sent out the following press release after a state of emergency was declared Wednesday:

“Due to the COVID-19 virus Declaration of Emergency made by our state and city officials, our lobby is closed to protect our community. But we are still available to help you.

For water payments and issues:

Use our drive thru window Drop payments in the drop box on the front door, please include your account number Mail payments to HUA 103 East Avenue B, Heavener, OK 74937 Make payments online at payheavenerok.com, you will need your account number and amount owed (call us for that if you need to) For questions or help call 918-653-2011 or 918-653-2217 ask for the water clerk.

For court payments and issues:

Use our drive thru window Drop payments in the drop box on the front door, please include your citation number, and a address we can mail your receipt Mail payments to Heavener City Court 103 East Avenue B, Heavener, OK 74937 Make payments online at payheavenerok.com, you will need your citation number and payment amount (call us for that if you need to) To make payments by phone with debit or credit card please call 1-800-444-1187 For questions or help call 918-653-2011 or 918-653-2217 ask for the court clerk

Remember, we are still here to help you. For all other questions and issues, call 918-653-2011 or 918-653-2217.”

