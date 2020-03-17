Heavener Library to reduce services

The Heavener Public Library, a member of the Southeastern Public Library System (SEPLSO), will begin reducing service immediately and will close all physical operations starting Saturday, through at least April 6.

Effective immediately, the library will not accept any return of materials or any donations and asks that borrowers continue to hold onto materials for the time being. All materials checked out from December through now will automatically be renewed through the end of April and all overdue fines occurred during that time will be waived. In addition, all library programs are cancelled.

The public will still be able to borrow materials during normal library hours through Wednesday, but on Thursday and Friday the library will be closed to the public. The library will offer curbside delivery for customers who place items online holds Thursday and Friday if the customer calls the library at 918-653-2870 to schedule a pickup time. After that, only phone service will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

SEPLSO Executive Director Michael Hull says this difficult decision was reached with the staff and public’s safety in mind.

“We do not lightly shutter access to information and learning resources, but we must make public safety and the health of citizens our first and foremost priority,” Hull said.

Downloadable books, movies, music and more can still be accessed through the library’s website at oklibrary.net. Customer who do not have a card but wish to access these resources from home can call the Heavener Public Library at 918-653-2870.

During this time we encourage all staff and all members of the public to take all reasonable precautions as recommended by the CDC at their website.