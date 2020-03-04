Heavener girls sweep Gans, Cameron:

CAMERON – Heavener swept a pair of slow pitch softball games Tuesday from Gans and Cameron to improve to 3-0.

The Lady Wolves won the opener over Gans, 11-3, before completing the sweep with an 18-4 win over Cameron. In the other game, Gans downed Cameron 11-1.

Heavener hosts Poteau Thursday. Cameron visits Red Oak Thursday.

