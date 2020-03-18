Heavener declares state of emergency

The City of Heavener declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Declaration 3-2020

The proclamation states a state of emergency exists within the limits of the City of Heavener and it shall become effective immediately upon signature by the mayor.

The act gives the city manager and or designated official the authority to make emergency purchases and enter into contracts as deemed necessary to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and to protect public or private property.

Emergency purchases of goods and services shall not be subject to competitive bidding or other purchasing requirements.

The emergency management director shall have the power and authority to enforce all rules and regulations and take control of transportation, communications, stocks of fuel, food, clothing, medicine and public utilities for the purpose of protecting the civilian population.

The third section states the City of Heavener will remain open for business with limited access, however, all public and private gatherings, meetings and events are hereby postponed and/or cancelled and no permits for gatherings, meetings and events shall be issued until the expiration of this emergency declaration.

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council had scheduled a meeting for Thursday, but is has been cancelled. In addition, Heavener Municipal Court dockets are cancelled, and no arraignments should be scheduled until April 28.