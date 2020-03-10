Heavener boys basketball coach resigns

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener School Board members heard the 2018-19 financial audit and approved the resignation of boys’ basketball coach Ray Glover in Monday’s regular board meeting.

Present were President Ralph Perdue Jr., along with board members Danny Yandell, Dylan Roberts, Michael White and Tim Davis.

