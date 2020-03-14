Hamner named KTC student of the month

Home 2020 March Hamner named KTC student of the month

James Hamner, EAST student and Cheryl Reamy, Spiro State Bank-Talihina Branch manager

TALIHINA, Kiamichi Technology Centers, Talihina Campus nominated James Hamner, an EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) student, as the February student of the month. He received a cashier’s check from Cheryl Reamy, branch manager at Spiro State Bank-Talihina branch.

