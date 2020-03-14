Hamner named KTC student of the month

TALIHINA, – Kiamichi Technology Centers, Talihina Campus nominated James Hamner, an EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) student, as the February student of the month. He received a cashier’s check from Cheryl Reamy, branch manager at Spiro State Bank-Talihina branch.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.