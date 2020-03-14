Hamner named KTC student of the month

TALIHINA, – Kiamichi Technology Centers, Talihina Campus nominated James Hamner, an EAST (Education Accelerated by Service and Technology) student, as the February student of the month. He received a cashier’s check from Cheryl Reamy, branch manager at Spiro State Bank-Talihina branch.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.