Graveside services planned for Lyen Thompson

WISTER – Graveside funeral services for Lyen Edward Thompson, 81, of Wister, are Monday at 2 p.m. at Valley View Cemetery near Midland, Arkansas.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born July 19, 1938 in Oklahoma City to Kramer and Evelyn Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda; children, Mikelyen, Evelyn, Robin, Alice, Cindy, Dawn, Rhonda, Christina, Gary, Jaxon, Angelia and James; many grand and great grandchildren; brothers Richard and Bobby; and sisters Joyce, Karen, Stellia and Patty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Marty and Barbara.

