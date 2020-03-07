Graveside services planned for Kay Turner

POCOLA – Graveside funeral services for Lorraine “Kay” Turner, 70, of Pocola, are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born June 17, 1949 in Muskogee to Harold Fred and Louise Marie (Austin) White.

Survivors include her daughters Carmelita and Kevin Jordan of Pocola, and Belinda and Terry Williams of Texarkana; grandchildren Dakota Salisbury, Zachariah Boyd and Aimie Salisbury; great grandchild, Scottie Salisbury; and sister Sue and L.D. Redelsperger.