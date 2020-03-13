Fort Gibson defeats Poteau

FORT GIBSON – Fort Gibson handed Poteau its first loss of the season in baseball Thursday with a 6-2 victory.
Poteau is 5-1 and scheduled to host Red Oak Friday. The Tigers improve to 2-3.
