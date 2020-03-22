FNB closes lobbies

First National Bank has closed its lobbies at the Poteau and Heavener locations for the safety of customers and employees alike as of Friday.

First National Bank will still serve customers via drive-thru, online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, and ATMs. With the closure of our lobbies First National Bank will extend drive-thru hours from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both locations.

“We have closed our lobbies in an effort to provide our customers and employees with a safer banking environment,” said Mark Caldwell, President and CEO of First National Bank. “We felt that this move was prudent to best serve our community. If we can all work together during these troubling times our community will come out stronger. I would like to thank the medical and health care professionals that are working tirelessly to combat this disease.”

For all mobile banking and online banking questions, call (918) 653-3200 or (918) 649-0649.

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.