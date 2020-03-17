Faithbridge to suspend services

Faithbridge United Methodist Congregation in Heavener will suspend activities for eight weeks, according to Pastor Ricky Huggins.

The suspension will last from this Sunday for eight weeks. The suspension is in response to the request of the president’s council on COVID-19, which has requested that gatherings of people should be held to 10 people or less for the next 15 days.

