Faithbridge to suspend services

Home 2020 March Faithbridge to suspend services

Faithbridge United Methodist Congregation in Heavener will suspend activities for eight weeks, according to Pastor Ricky Huggins.

The suspension will last from this Sunday for eight weeks. The suspension is in response to the request of the president’s council on COVID-19, which has requested that gatherings of people should be held to 10 people or less for the next 15 days.

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Heavener, Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar