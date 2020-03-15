EOMC makes changes for COVID-19

POTEAU – Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center’s Administration Team have been communicating with the CDC, American Hospital Association, Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Medical Staff, and public officials over the past week as the situation with COVID-19 continues to change. Bob Carter, CEO had delivered a statement yesterday to our employees, patients and concerned citizens updating them that this is a fluid situation that is ever changing in relation to suggested testing, isolation protocols, treatment, etc.
EOMC will strictly follow the protocols and guidance set forth by the CDC and Oklahoma State Dept of Health. Due to the most recent updates EOMC will become an entry point restricted facility effective Sunday evening at 7 p.m. EOMC said this is for the safety of patients, their families, visitors and employees so the hospital can continue to offer the highest quality care by healthy medical professionals. The updated guidelines are below:
- EOMC will be placed on entry point restrictive lockdown with only the ER entrance open 24/7 and limited entry access at the front door during visiting hours.
- Everyone screened will receive a bracelet that will signify that they have in fact been approved post screening for entry.
- Visiting hours will be from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. There will be an overhead page reminding visitors that they must leave at 6 p.m.
- There will be hand sanitization stations and masks available at each entry point.
- Patients may have no more than one1 visitor at a time in the facility.
- No visitors under the age of 16 inside the facility.
- The front entrance will have a medical professional screening everyone prior to their having full access to the facility during visiting hours and will be locked down outside of that time.
- The ER admitting entrance will remain open 24 hours with information posted regarding the number to call for assistance if COVID-19 symptoms present prior to entering the facility.
- The EOMC Hospital Auxiliary have elected to take a one-month leave of absence from the facility. This will mean the gift shop is closed during this time and the jewelry sale will be postponed.
- The EOMC cafeteria will be closed to the public as of Sunday evening.
- The EOMC Intensive Outpatient Psych Program will be suspended until further notice.
- The EOMC Physical Therapy Department will be screening patients and only serving individual patients deemed high acuity at specific times to decrease risk to them.
- The EOMC Surgery Team will be contacting patients 24 hours prior to surgeries for a screening and will make the determination if they are to begin surgery prep at that time or reschedule.
- The EOMC Radiology and Laboratory Departments will be working with patients and outside entities to continually monitor those patients served as well.
- The EOMC Clinics will also have one entry point (Front Entrance) with a medical professional screener as well to access those facilities during business hours.
