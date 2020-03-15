EOMC makes changes for COVID-19

POTEAU – Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center’s Administration Team have been communicating with the CDC, American Hospital Association, Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Medical Staff, and public officials over the past week as the situation with COVID-19 continues to change. Bob Carter, CEO had delivered a statement yesterday to our employees, patients and concerned citizens updating them that this is a fluid situation that is ever changing in relation to suggested testing, isolation protocols, treatment, etc.

EOMC will strictly follow the protocols and guidance set forth by the CDC and Oklahoma State Dept of Health. Due to the most recent updates EOMC will become an entry point restricted facility effective Sunday evening at 7 p.m. EOMC said this is for the safety of patients, their families, visitors and employees so the hospital can continue to offer the highest quality care by healthy medical professionals. The updated guidelines are below: