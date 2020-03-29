EOMC changes visitor policy

POTEAU – Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center is now a “No Visitor Facility” with the following exceptions:

One parent or guardian may accompany a minor child to a clinic visit or the Emergency Department.

One person, of the patient’s choice, may accompany an OB Patient to the Women and Children’s Department for childbirth. That person needs to bring personal belongings with them as they will not be allowed to return if they leave the department for any reason.

Accommodations will be made for families of patients that are at end of life.

The front entrance of the hospital will be closed except for Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be the entrance for “well patients” to enter the hospital for immediate essential outpatient testing. All less essential outpatient testing will be scheduled after April 6.

All emergency department patients will enter through the Emergency Department walk in entrance.

The same “No Visitor Facility” policy will apply to the Family Medical Clinic, Cavanal Medical Clinic and Heavener Medical Clinic.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.