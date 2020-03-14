Emergency declaration triggers price-gouging law

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump’s declaration Friday of a national emergency over the new coronavirus triggered an Oklahoma law that prohibits price-gouging, the state’s attorney general said.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said the law prohibits an increase of more than 10% in the price of goods or services during a declared emergency.
Trump also announced a new public-private partnership to increase national testing capabilities. Oklahoma used more than half its testing capacity Wednesday to test 58 members of the Utah Jazz basketball organization after a player tested positive. Those tests results showed one other player, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive.
