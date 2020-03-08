Dziagwa leads OSU over Texas 81-59

By JIM VERTUNO AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas’ late-season surge with an 81-59 win Saturday, delivering a tough blow to Longhorns’ chances to make the NCAA Tournament and raising new questions about Shaka Smart’s future beyond this season.
