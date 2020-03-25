Due date changed for tax payments

POTEAU – LeFlore County Treasurer, April Caughern announced changes in the second half payment due date for ad valorem taxes. Per guidelines put in place by Governor Kevin Stitt and State Auditor Cindy Byrd, the second half payment due date will be April 30 instead of March 31.

“To be clear, this only applies to taxpayers that have made their first half payment, this will not apply to those that are delinquent.” Caughern said. “If you made your first-half payment by the due date, you will have additional time to pay your second-half payment without penalty.”

She also advised the public to be aware of guidance the treasurer’s office can provide during the limited access of the LeFlore County Courthouse concerning tax payments. The courthouse gave public notice on March 17 of the limited access due to the State of Emergency declaration by LeFlore County Budget Board due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be here to offer any help we can to the taxpayers of LeFlore County who would normally come into the office to make their tax payment,” Caughern said. “Our first thought is to alleviate any additional anxiety this may cause taxpayers.”

Tax payments can be mailed to the treasurer’s office at P.O. Box 100, Poteau, OK. 74953 or paid online at www.okcountytreasurers.com. There is a drop box located on the South Side of the courthouse (Beard Street), you may place your tax payments in that box as well.

For more information call (918) 647-3525.

