Death notice for Retha Hull

Retha Mae Hull, 53, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Surviving family members are daughter Felicity Hull and fiancé Hezekiah Bennetts; son Tristan Hull and life partner Ron Nguyen; her father Jimmy McCoy and wife Tawnya; two sisters Terri Potter and husband Darrel, and Polly Alderson and husband Kevin; two brothers Tommy McCoy and wife Julie and Roger McCoy and wife Amy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hull; and her mother, Barbara McCoy.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.