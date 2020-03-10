Death notice for Retha Hull

Retha Mae Hull, 53, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Surviving family members are daughter Felicity Hull and fiancé Hezekiah Bennetts; son Tristan Hull and life partner Ron Nguyen; her father Jimmy McCoy and wife Tawnya; two sisters Terri Potter and husband Darrel, and Polly Alderson and husband Kevin; two brothers Tommy McCoy and wife Julie and Roger McCoy and wife Amy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hull; and her mother, Barbara McCoy.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.