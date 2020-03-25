Death notice for Patricia Sheetz

Patricia Sheetz, 83, was born Jan. 15, 1937 in Spiro to George Washington and Ruth (McMurray) Gist and died March 24, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Family and friends will be allowed to view and sign the guest book Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a private funeral service will be held at the Fort Smith National Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Surviving family members are two daughters Jennifer and LaVonna; numerous grandchildren; and her brother Stearl Gist and wife Kay.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Sheetz; one sister, Mildred Person; and two brothers Gerald and Loyd Gist.

