Death notice for Kathryn Cotner

SPIRO – Kathryn Louise Cotner, 89, of Spiro, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Sallisaw and was born July 19, 1930 in Poteau to Elza and Grace (Cupp) Webb.

Graveside services are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery in Pocola with Jeff Beshears and Jim Cook officiating.

Survivors include her daughter Paulette Goforth Perkins and husband Bill of Pocola; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a great great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Leo and Johnny; and husband, Monty Cotner.

