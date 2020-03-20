Death notice for Dorothy Lockaby

SPIRO – A private family graveside service will be held for Dorothy Ann Lockaby, 80 of Spiro, at Fairview Cemetery in Panama.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Aug. 18, 1939 in Bokoshe to Bertha Ileane (McCullough) and Turner Bryan Brashears and passed away March 13, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include a son, Tim Lockaby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Doug Lockaby, and sisters Bettye, Joyce and Gloria

