Death notice for Clifford Morton

SPIRO – Clifford Wayne Morton, 75 of Spiro, was born May 28. 1944 in Fort Coffee to Ruth (Crockett) Morton and Charles “Nelson” William Morton and passed away March 17, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Morton, three sons Michael Morton and wife Kathy, Timothy Morton and wife Autumn, and Mark Morton and wife Carrie, brother, Austin Morton; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Olive Ledford and Caroline Fallauer; and three brothers Jimmy Morton, Clarence Morton and Bill Morton.

