Courthouse limits access

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – In an emergency meeting Tuesday morning, LeFlore County officials voted to limit public access to the county courthouse while striving to continue to offer services as a result of the coronavirus threat.

People with business in the courthouse should call the office they are dealing with, such as the court clerk, county clerk or assessor, and make an appointment. Only the Church Street door will be open. A deputy will screen visitors before they are allowed into the building.

Each office will be allowed to limit the number of visitors at one time.

People are encouraged to make payments or court filings by email, telephone, mail or drop boxes.

County Commission Chairman Lance Smith was the most vocal opponent of closing the courthouse completely, as some suggested, but agreed to the vote to limit access.

The various offices will be staffed, though some employees will be allowed to work from home.

Assessor Gaylon Freeman noted several tax and evaluation deadlines are approaching, and said his office would try to accommodate taxpayers as much as possible.

Assistant District Attorney Meg Nicholson said the move was limiting, but not denying, the public access to needed services.

Following an emergency order issued Monday by the Oklahoma Supreme Court, all courts in the state canceled jury terms for 30 days until April 16. A LeFlore County jury term scheduled to begin March will be delayed at least until April 16.

Emergency matters, arraignments, bond hearing and required court proceedings will be handled on a case by case basis by the assigned judge, according to the order. Judges were urged to use remote participation such as telephone and video conferencing as much as possible. Persons with court appearances scheduled should contact their attorney or the court clerk’s office for rescheduling or further instructions.

Sheriff Donnie Edwards said no jail transports are being made and visitation has been suspended during the current situation. He said he and area chiefs of police will meet Friday to discuss contingency plans if the virus should hit this area and reduce manpower. Measures like cross-deputizing between agencies will be discussed, he said.

Saying the partial closure was to protect the public as well as courthouse employees, Court Clerk Melba Hall said her office often has 20 or more visitors at any given time, all waiting in close proximity to one another.

Smith said he planned to have the weekly County Commission meetings as scheduled at 9 a.m. Mondays, with open access to the public as always.

He said he was felt the virus scare was being blown out of proportion and impacting the “country, the economy, our way of life.”

“People get sick every day. We can’t live in fear,” he said.

