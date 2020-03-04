County, state favor Trump, Biden

LeFlore County and Oklahoma both favored President Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the presidential primary Tuesday.

In LeFlore County, Trump picked up 2,576 votes (98.3) percent in the Republican race. County Democrats favored Biden, who received 1,168 votes (38.5 percent) with Bernie Sanders second at 559 votes (18.4 percent).

Overall in Oklahoma, Trump got 273,562 votes (92.6 percent) to pick up an easy win. Biden received 117,552 (38.6 percent) while Sanders was second with 77,302 votes.

