County has confirmed coronavirus case

Since LeFlore County now has a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19), Heavener Mayor Max Roberts signed an updated proclamation Saturday that goes into effect at midnight Saturday through April 16.

The order follows the executive order signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt earlier in the week.

The order issues a statewide “Safer at Home” order for adults over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with serious underlying medical conditions; limits gatherings to no more than 10 people; prohibits visitations to nursing homes and long-term care facilities; postpones all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and no-emergency dental procedures until April 8.

An amendment to the executive order requires restaurants to provide take-out and delivery options only and closes all bars in those counties; and closes all businesses not identified as being within a critical infrastructure sector such as gyms, salons, massage parlors and movie theaters through April 15.

