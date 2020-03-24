Commissioners pass emergency declaration

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – An emergency disaster declaration approved Monday by the county commissioners will make LeFlore County eligible for federal aid if it is needed as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

County Emergency Management Director Kim Wheeler requested the declaration so affected agencies could request FEMA reimbursement.

Wheeler said there still were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in LeFlore County as of Monday. She said people who think they should be tested should contact the county health department or their primary health care provider. They will be verbally screened over the phone and if testing is advised, the caller will be referred to a testing site.

Wheeler said only a limited number of testing kits are available in LeFlore County.

