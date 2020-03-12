Class 2A state tournaments start Thursday

Three LeFlore County teams will take the court as the Class 2A state basketball tournaments start Thursday.

Class 2A state tournament brackets can be seen HERE.

Both the Howe girls and boys made the state tournament, the first time since 2007, while Talihina’s boys are also shooting for a state championship.

The girls play the quarterfinals in Mustang while the boys are at Yukon.

