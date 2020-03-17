City of Poteau corona virus reaction

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

Poteau Mayor Scotty White said Tuesday he was preparing an emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus threat so that impacted local small businesses would be eligible to apply for state or federal disaster aid.

While no cases of coronavirus have been reported in LeFlore County, the threat of the illness has had a widespread effect on schools, businesses and government offices.

White said he had been in discussions with state, county and local health officials.

The City Hall lobby will be closed to the public until further notice. Residents are asked to make payments by phone, online or by the drop slot in the rear of the building. Online payment can be made at Poteau-ok.com.

White said residents can keep up with new developments on the city’s Facebook page, also.

The Senior Nutrition Center will be closed also, but meals will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday, White said. Deliveries still will be available.

All municipal court cases will be postponed until the situation eases, he said.

He said all city employees would report to work as usual, manning phones at city hall and performing core services as usual.

Residents with problems such as water service should call City Hall at (918) 647-4191.

White said at the present time, the April 6 City Council meeting would be held as scheduled and open to the public as required by law.

“We will evaluate the situation on a week-by-week basis. I personally would like Poteau to be a city of faith rather than a city of fear. That’s the biggest thing we can do right now,” White said.

