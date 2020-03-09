Celebration of life service set for Margaret Phillips

A celebration of life service for Margaret Lee (Whitfield) Phillips, 67, is Friday at noon at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

Burial will follow at Fort Smith National Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She passed away Feb. 26, 2020 and was born in Spiro March 27, 1952, the daughter of Ruth Evelyn Jones and Grover C. Whitfield.

Surviving family members are a son, Jevon Phillips, of Pasadena, California; a daughter, Talara Phillips, of Rowland Heights, California; five brothers Kenneth Mumphrey, Maverick Mumphrey, and Castle (Tina) Mumphrey of Spiro, Edward Earl Whitfield of California, and Cody Foreman of Durant; two sisters Joyce (Carl) Outley of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Penny (Eric) Smith of Fort Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Glenda Whitfield; and brother, Roy Whitfield.

