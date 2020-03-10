Celebration of life planned for Gary Lewis II

A celebration of life service for Gary Marvail Lewis II, 17, is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Victory Worship Center in Spiro.

Burial will follow at the Fort Coffee Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

He was born Feb. 18, 2003 to Gary Sr. and Ramona Lewis and passed away March 4, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are his Gary Sr. and Ramona Lewis of Fort Smith, Arkansas; two sisters Raneisha and Janiah Lewis of Fort Smith; grandmothers Betty Lewis and Freda Clayton of Spiro

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Sergeant Major Marvail Lewis and Henry Crawford.

