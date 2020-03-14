CASC plans business as usual

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College does not plan to move to online classes following spring break and plans to conduct business as usual starting March 23.

The College issued the following statement:

“Carl Albert students, staff and faculty. As of Friday, Carl Albert plans to reopen from spring break on March 23 as planned. If you plan to travel over spring break to any high-risk areas or any area where coronavirus has been present, you will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning. If you are a student, you will be responsible for coursework during this time, and should contact student affairs for quarantine instructions. Staff and faculty can report to human resources. For a list of what is considered to be a high-risk area and other travel guidelines, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov. Over the break, regularly monitor your email for updates.”

