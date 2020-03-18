CASC going to distance learning

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College will begin a two-week trial period of distance learning Monday.

COVID19 Letter- Pres Falkner- March 17

Previously, the College was planning on returning to regular classes. All faculty and staff will report to campus Monday. Residence halls will be open, food service will operate on a take-out basis, campus service offices will be open, computer lab space will be open with limited access, gathering spots for large crowds will be closed, all campus events are canceled, all out-of-state travel is suspended, and there are restrictions on in-state travel.

Any student who has traveled over spring break to any area coronavirus is present will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.