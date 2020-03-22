CASC goes to distance learning

POTEAU – In a letter to students and faculty Saturday, Carl Albert State College President said the school will go to distance learning for the remainder of the semester.

Also, all residence halls will be closed and any students still living at the campus will have to move out.

All students are allowed one person to help them move.

On the Poteau campus, the library will be open for students to access computer and internet to complete assignments. Social distancing will be practices and only 10 people at a time will be allowed in the library at one time.

Commencement services have been postponed. The rescheduled date will be announce later.

No one will be allowed on campus unless authorized. Campus police will regularly patrol the grounds.

Any student needing medical care should contact the office of student affairs.

Services required for student educational operations to remain on campus. This includes financial aid, business offices, admissions, academic affairs, student affairs, telecommunications, physical plant and human resources. All buildings on campus will be locked. Call (918) 647-1200 to be routed to these offices for assistance or to make an appointment.

Faculty will conduct their duties during regular office hours on campus or remotely. All students should contact their instructor by email for assistance and support.

All campus events are cancelled for the remainder of the semester, except for commencement, which is postponed.

