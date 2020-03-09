Calendar of events 3-9-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Monday

Funeral service for Betty Jo Ford

Blood drive Howe High School 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial services for Howard Pyle Sr.

Baseball: Heavener at Hugo; Smithville at Bokoshe; Cameron at Haileyville; Pocola at Sequoyah Tahlequah; Spiro at Coalgate

Softball: Poteau, Panama at Stigler; Wister at Spiro; Keota at Arkoma; Buffalo Valley at Cameron; Gore at Bokoshe; Quinton at Talihina

Soccer: Heavener boys/jv girls at DeQueen

Heavener, Howe, LeFlore, Poteau school boards meet

See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.