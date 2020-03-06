Calendar of events 3-6-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Friday

Memorial service for Michael Akins

Funeral service for Charles Houck

Baseball: Poteau at Roland; Stigler at Pocola; Spiro at Muldrow

Softball: Broken Bow at Poteau; Arkoma at Haileyville Tournament; Gans at Cameron

Basketball: Class B state tournament LeFlore girls vs. Varnum 6 p.m. at OKC Fairgrounds Arena; Howe boys vs. Wewoka 3 p.m. and Howe girls vs. Hartshorne in area championship game 6:30 p.m. in Okmulgee; Talihina boys vs. Dale in area championship game 8 p.m. at Ada.

Talihina Chamber of Commerce pancake supper

