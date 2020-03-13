Calendar of events 3-13-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Friday

Memorial service for Sandy Farthing

Funeral service for Lawton Ritter

Keeping current 3:30 p.m. at Heavener Library

Fandom Fridays 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Baseball: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Red Oak at Poteau; Cameron at Battiest Tournament; Kinta at Arkoma; LeFlore at Caney; Pocola at Panama; Spiro at Sperry Invitational; Stonewall at Whitesboro

Softball: Poteau at Stilwell; Cameron at Battiest Tournament; Cave Springs at LeFlore

Soccer: Heavener at Mena; Poteau at Wagoner Tournament

See the calendar of events for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.