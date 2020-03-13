Calendar of events 3-13-2020

Home 2020 March Calendar of events 3-13-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].

Friday

Memorial service for Sandy Farthing

Funeral service for Lawton Ritter

Keeping current 3:30 p.m. at Heavener Library

Fandom Fridays 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Baseball: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Red Oak at Poteau; Cameron at Battiest Tournament; Kinta at Arkoma; LeFlore at Caney; Pocola at Panama; Spiro at Sperry Invitational; Stonewall at Whitesboro

Softball: Poteau at Stilwell; Cameron at Battiest Tournament; Cave Springs at LeFlore

Soccer: Heavener at Mena; Poteau at Wagoner Tournament

See the calendar of events for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

LeFlore County calendar of events
LeFlore County calendar of events
LeFlore County calendar of events
LeFlore County calendar of events
LeFlore County calendar of events
LeFlore County calendar of events
LeFlore County calendar of events
Calendar of events 2-29-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar