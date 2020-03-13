Calendar of events 3-13-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Friday
Memorial service for Sandy Farthing
Funeral service for Lawton Ritter
Keeping current 3:30 p.m. at Heavener Library
Fandom Fridays 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
Baseball: Central Sallisaw at Heavener; Red Oak at Poteau; Cameron at Battiest Tournament; Kinta at Arkoma; LeFlore at Caney; Pocola at Panama; Spiro at Sperry Invitational; Stonewall at Whitesboro
Softball: Poteau at Stilwell; Cameron at Battiest Tournament; Cave Springs at LeFlore
Soccer: Heavener at Mena; Poteau at Wagoner Tournament
