Calendar of events 3-12-2020

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon Western Sizzlin’

Maker space craft card 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

LeFlore County Republicans meet 6 p.m. at Patrick Lynch Library

Basketball: Class 2A state tournaments: Howe girls vs. Caddo 8:30 p.m. at Mustang; Howe boys vs. Minco 2 p.m. at Yukon and Talihina boys vs. Rejoice Christian 7 p.m. at Yukon.

Baseball: Antlers at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson; Wister at Crowder; Cameron vs. Thackerville at Battiest Tournament; Arkoma at Porum; Gans at Howe; Panama at McCurtain; Pocola at Wilburton; Spiro at Sperry Invitational; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley

Softball: Spiro at Poteau; Arkoma at LeFlore; Cameron at Haileyville; Kinta at Bokoshe; Wister at Panama

Soccer: Poteau at Wagoner Tournament

Golf: Heavener boys at Wewoka Invitational

