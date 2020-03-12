Calendar of events 3-12-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon Western Sizzlin’
Maker space craft card 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
LeFlore County Republicans meet 6 p.m. at Patrick Lynch Library
Basketball: Class 2A state tournaments: Howe girls vs. Caddo 8:30 p.m. at Mustang; Howe boys vs. Minco 2 p.m. at Yukon and Talihina boys vs. Rejoice Christian 7 p.m. at Yukon.
Baseball: Antlers at Heavener; Poteau at Fort Gibson; Wister at Crowder; Cameron vs. Thackerville at Battiest Tournament; Arkoma at Porum; Gans at Howe; Panama at McCurtain; Pocola at Wilburton; Spiro at Sperry Invitational; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley
Softball: Spiro at Poteau; Arkoma at LeFlore; Cameron at Haileyville; Kinta at Bokoshe; Wister at Panama
Soccer: Poteau at Wagoner Tournament
Golf: Heavener boys at Wewoka Invitational
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.