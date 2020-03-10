Calendar of events 3-10-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].
Tuesday
Funeral service for Billie Wolfe
Graveside services for Kay Turner
Funeral service for Jessie Pittman
Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library
Baseball: Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Wister at Wilburton; Bokoshe at Cameron;LeFlore at Canadian; Sequoyah Tahlequah at Pocola; Coalgate at Spiro; Talihina/Quinton/Stringtown at Whitesboro
Softball: McAlester at Poteau; McCurtain at Arkoma; Cameron at Panama; Spiro at Smithville; Talihina at Wilburton
Golf: Heavener girls at Wewoka Invitational
Soccer: McAlester at Poteau
College baseball: Seminole State at CASC
College softball: CASC at Eastern
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
See the calendar for the next week on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.