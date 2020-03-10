Calendar of events 3-10-2020

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please send an email to [email protected].



Tuesday

Funeral service for Billie Wolfe

Graveside services for Kay Turner

Funeral service for Jessie Pittman

Story time with Robin 4 p.m. at Heavener Library

Baseball: Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Wister at Wilburton; Bokoshe at Cameron;LeFlore at Canadian; Sequoyah Tahlequah at Pocola; Coalgate at Spiro; Talihina/Quinton/Stringtown at Whitesboro

Softball: McAlester at Poteau; McCurtain at Arkoma; Cameron at Panama; Spiro at Smithville; Talihina at Wilburton

Golf: Heavener girls at Wewoka Invitational

Soccer: McAlester at Poteau

College baseball: Seminole State at CASC

College softball: CASC at Eastern

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

