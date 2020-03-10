Big inning pushes Wister past Spiro

SPIRO – Wister scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and take a 16-5 win over Spiro in slow pitch softball Monday.

Wister improves to 2-1 and visits Gore Tuesday in a three-way with Central Sallisaw. Spiro is 0-1 and visits Smithville Tuesday in a three-way with Pocola.

